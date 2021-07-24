News is confirmed: Karan Johar to host ‘Bigg Boss’ in OTT 

‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which will premiere on August 8, will now give fans a chance to watch all the major drama and action 24×7 Live from the house.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has now been roped in to host the digital version of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ on Voot. It was earlier speculated that ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla would be hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, but it is now confirmed that Johar will be taking up the hosting duties.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which will premiere on August 8, will now give fans a chance to watch all the major drama and action 24×7 Live from the house. Viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops and a fully interactive edition.

On his new role as the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ host on Voot, Karan Johar said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’… it will surely be Over the Top.”

“It’s my mother’s dream come true. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient,” he added.

For the first time ever, fans can expect a one-of-a-kind experience with direct and deeper engagement in the ongoing daily drama of the house. However, the names of the participants of the new version is yet not revealed.

