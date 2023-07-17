| News Today Google Pay Upi Lite Chandrayaan 3 Moon Mission Assam Floods And Others

News Today: Google Pay UPI LITE, Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission, Assam Floods, And Others

Today's news includes Google Pay UPI LITE, Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission, Assam Floods, And Others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Google Pay UPI LITE, Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission, Assam Floods, And Others.

Links:

1. Mayadari Maisamma Song From The Vocals Of The Original Singer

2. Google Pay Introduced UPI LITE For Small Transactions

3. Fastball Test Detects Dementia And Alzheimer’s Disease Earlier

4. Chandrayaan-3: The First Mission To Land On The South Pole Of The Moon

5. Assam Floods Are Getting Worse