Chandrayaan-3 success boosts Indian Space prestige, says NRSC director

About 12,000 students from 120 colleges from across the country are participating in over 175 events, being organized as part of the fest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: The soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole sent a strong message to the world not to underestimate the country’s capabilities in space research, Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director National Remote Sensing Centre on Friday said.

“Countries that prevented us from getting latest technologies in this area, soon after the success of Chandrayaan mission, started reaching out to ISRO for collaboration,” Dr. Chauhan said, after inaugurating Daksha 3.0, a two-day national level techno-cultural fest, hosted by Anurag University on Friday.

Senior Director, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Chinta Subrahmanyam said that teachers’ role was as much important as students’ efforts in the success. The senior executive from Cognizant advised “You must present yourself well not just in the job market but in every aspect of life”.

The third edition of Daksha with the theme ‘Explore Today Inspire Tomorrow’ featured projects and products invented/developed by students, paper and poster presentations, literary and skill events, startup expo, technical quiz etc.

