Nexus Hyderabad Mall geared up to welcome New Year with end of season sale

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad Mall is all geared up to welcome the New Year with the end of season sale. Visitors can enjoy amazing deals on their favorite brands and win assured gifts on shopping at the mall infodesk, according to a press release.

As part of the New Year Celebrations, Nexus Hyderabad Mall has also organised a Polar Express Decor Experience in association with Hamleys. The Polar Express is a kid’s centric initiative where kids can meet Santa from the North Pole along with his elves who will also conduct exciting workshops for all.

The unique initiative will continue till January 1, 2023.

Please visit Polar Express today and delight your child with fun activities while you shop at 50 percent discount on your Favourite brands only at Nexus Hyderabad Mall, a press release said.