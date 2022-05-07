NGT directs SCCL to pay Rs 41.21 crore as environmental compensation

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Khammam: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone, Chennai has directed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to pay a whopping Rs.41.21 crore as environmental compensation for excess mining done at its JVR open cast mines at Sathupalli in the district.

In an order on Friday the tribunal chaired by Judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati directed the SCCL to pay the compensation to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) within a period of three months. The TSPCB was directed to take steps to recover the amount from the SCCL by requesting the District Collector to initiate revenue recovery proceedings, if the amount is not paid within that time.

The order said that considering the period of violation of 11 years, 10 percent of the profit Rs.588.60 crore earned by the company, Rs 58.86 crore has to be paid as the compensation for excess mining at JVR OC-I and OC-II (expansion project) while deducting Rs.17.65 crore for utilising for remediation purpose.

The expanded project could be permitted to be carried by the SCCL after complying with the directions issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) while granting the environmental clearance (EC) as violation case after depositing the amount as directed by the NGT as compensation for excess mining done over and above the permitted quantity mentioned in the EC earlier granted, the order said.

Further the NGT directed the TSPCB in consultation with the District Collector to identify the persons whose houses have been damaged as observed by the Joint Committee partially due to vibration caused on account of blasting during the initial stages and the amount required for repairing the houses would have to quantified and the amount would have to be realised from SCCL.

The order was issued while disposing of the applications filed by the residents of Sathupalli Banothu Nandu Nayak and Oggu Srinivasa Reddy and based on the finding of a joint committee constituted by the NGT to look into the complaints made against the SCCL by the complainants.

The complainants alleged that because of the SCCL’s mining and blasting activities the houses in the villages in the vicinity of the OC projects were damaged and environmental pollution was caused.

