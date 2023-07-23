NIA conducts raids at 24 locations, SDPI state chief also under scanner

By IANS Published Date - 09:33 AM, Sun - 23 July 23

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids and searches at 24 places in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Sources in the NIA told IANS that the raids were related to the murder of PMK leader K. Ramalingam in 2019. The raids were also being carried out at the residence of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Mubarak in Tirunelveli district.

It may be noted that the premier investigating agency has conducted many raids in Tamil Nadu after the ban of the Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).

The state and central agencies have given an alert against the regrouping of the banned PFI under the banner of several social organisations in the state.

The car bomb explosion on the eve of Diwiali last year in which a 29-year-old youth was charred to death has also led to the central agencies upping their ante against the Islamist forces in the state.