NIA Conducts Raids at Several Locations in Jammu and Kashmir

"These operations are a continuation of the agency's ongoing investigation into a case related to terrorism," sources stated.

By IANS Updated On - 10:56 AM, Fri - 18 August 23

Srinagar: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) started raids at multiple places in J&K on Friday in connection with a terror related case.

Official sources said that the NIA sleuths accompanied by the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started raids at Bhatindi in Jammu, and Kulgam, Shopian and Kupwara districts in Kashmir.

Further details were awaited.