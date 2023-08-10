Jammu and Kashmir: Three Lashkar terrorist associates arrested

J&K Police along with security forces have arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

By IANS Published Date - 10:22 AM, Thu - 10 August 23

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Central Kashmir’s Budgam district and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

“Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested 3 terrorist associates in Khansahab area of district Budgam,” police said.

They have been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar, resident of Kremshora; Tahir Ahmad Dar, resident of Wagar, and Aqib Rashed Ganie, resident of Wagar.

“Incriminating materials, including one Chinese hand grenade, two magazines and 57 live rounds have been recovered from their possession.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.