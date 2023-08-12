Saturday, Aug 12, 2023
According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead in Awantipora, J-K, after gunshots heard.

Updated On - 10:13 AM, Sat - 12 August 23
CRPF jawan found dead inside camp in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, the officials said.

The investigators believe Kumar may have committed suicide, they said.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident, the officials added.

