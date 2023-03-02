NIC Ice Cream’s #NayeZamaneKaNayaJashn campaign brings fresh energy to Holi celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice creams is gearing up for a grand Holi celebration with its latest campaign, #NayeZamaneKaNayaJashn with NIC Ice Cream. The brand has launched a video on YouTube (https://youtu.be/64WSx6L-9HY) that has already garnered an impressive 800k-plus views within two days.

The video highlights the importance of celebrating Holi with a new zeal and features the brand’s latest ‘Thandai’ flavour ice cream, which is perfect for the occasion. With this campaign, the brand aims to bring people together to celebrate Holi in a new and exciting way with their delectable range of ice creams.

NIC has more than 50 flavours to choose from, and may spoil you for choices. The ‘Thandai’ flavour, in particular, is expected to be a big hit, given its association with the festival and the brand’s reputation for quality and taste. Holi is a festival of colours and new beginnings, and with #NayeZamaneKaNayaJashn with NIC Ice Cream, the brand is all set to add more sweetness to the occasion.

“We are thrilled to launch our new campaign, #NayeZamaneKaNayaJashn with NIC Ice Cream, this Holi season. Our aim is to bring people together to celebrate the festival of colours in a new and exciting way. We all have cherished drinking thandai every Holi, but eating thandai as an ice cream is unique and sets us apart. We tried to bring the authentic taste of thandai crafted with honest ingredients to bring NIC Thandai ice cream,” said Sanjiv Shah, Director, NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams.