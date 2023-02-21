Adding to your Holi party playlist, Coke Studio Bharat releases ‘Holi Re Rasiya’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: After the overwhelming success of Coke Studio globally, Coca-Cola launched ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ in Mumbai earlier this month. The first season is an amalgamation of over 50 artistes from across the country who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of Bharat.

With the launch of the debut song ‘Udja’ with close to 30 million views on YouTube, since its release on February 7, Coke Studio Bharat releases its second celebratory track ‘Holi Re Rasiya’ just in time for the festival of colours. The song features a blend of styles – Maithili Thakur’s soulful voice, Ravi Kishan’s playfulness alongside Seedhe Maut’s powerful rap.

Holi in India is more than commemorating the victory of good over evil. It brings with it the memories of home, childhood, and the warmth of togetherness with friends and family. ‘Holi Re Rasiya’ isn’t just evocative of these feelings, but also lends itself to lighting up the dance floors at every Holi celebration by adding color, vibes and all the excitement to the festivities.

Maithili Thakur stays connected to her roots and brings new life into the tunes with her beautiful voice, Ravi Kishan adds the light notes of quintessential Holi mischief while Seedhe Maut with his spoken words’ vibes with the Gen Z. Ankur Tewari, the award-winning musician and acclaimed songwriter, weaves his curatorial skills into the track with his incomparable magic.

Listen to the song here: