Nidhhi Agerwal learns Tamil for new project

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who is a popular name in Telugu cinema, is learning Tamil for her new project. Nidhhi has been taking online classes for the past six months, to improve her linguistic skills in the Tamil language.

“I am happy I decided to learn Tamil. It has helped me quite a bit while shooting for this film. It is easier to remember my lines now and I’m able to communicate with people better. I am getting better at the language, and soon I will speak Tamil fluently,” declared Nidhhi, who enrolled herself for an acting course at New York Film Academy during lockdown.

The “iSmart Shankar” actor also posted a photo of herself standing in front of the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple’s West tower. Nidhhi was seen sporting a pink top with grey shade harram pants. She also sported a brown scarf around her neck. ”

“Whe in Madurai,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

Nidhhi is known for Telugu films such as “Savyasachi”, “Mr. Majnu” and “iSmart Shankar”. She made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in the 2017 Bollywood release, “Munna Michael”.