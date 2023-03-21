Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme to be held in Nizamabad on March 27

Nizamabad: The outreach programme of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ will be held on March 27 in the district.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner D Hanumanthaapa stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Little Flower High School, Navipet in Nizamabad district, whereas, it would be held at Abhyudaya Pathashala, Domakonda in Kamareddy district.

The participants have to carry valid documents in support of their grievances so that EPFO officials could resolve grievances on the spot, the release stated. The EPFO subscribers have been requested to send their grievances in advance through e-mail ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in.