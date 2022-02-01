Night temperatures up marginally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After days of cold-wave-like situation, Hyderabad woke up to a bright Tuesday.

The night temperature in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday increased marginally. While the average minimum temperature in the city, at 14.4 degree Celsius, remained below the expected range, it did not drop below 10 degree Celsius.

The night temperature was recorded around 10 degree Celsius, at a few areas in the city, including Serilingampally and Rajendranagar, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperature is likely to rise by two to four degrees in almost every part of the city from Wednesday. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to range from 30 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department- Hyderabad forecast, the night temperatures in the city can drop again towards the weekend.

Meanwhile, several parts of the State, especially the northern districts, witnessed an increase in the night temperature. Rangareddy recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.7 degree Celsius. The temperatures are likely to gradually rise over the next week.

