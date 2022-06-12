Niharika is on top of the world

By Kota Saumya Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: Social media sensation Niharika NM is living her dream right now. The Instagrammer who enjoys a following in the millions was named ‘Youth Icon-Entertainer of the Year’ at Cannes. Niharika says, “I feel fantastic. I am grateful that my audience believes in me and my content to the point where I received this honour on a global stage like Cannes.”

Rubbing shoulders with who’s who on the red carpet of Cannes was a surreal experience for the Instagrammer. “I met one of my favourite beauty influencers NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager who was cheering for me when I was giving my speech. I felt on top of the world. I still can’t believe it happened. I had my princess moment also wearing such a lovely gown by Geisha Designs,” says Niharika.

The achievement is another notch in Niharika’s belt who also found a place in Forbes Asia’s 30 under 30 list this year. For someone who started her social media journey during the pandemic, her rise to fame has been meteoric to say the least.

“I sometimes even cry over the amazing messages my audience send to me. It naturally does get overwhelming at times and I don’t think I’ve fully processed everything yet, but the incredible amount of love and warmth I receive makes it all worth it,” she adds.

Making reels using comic situations from life and promotional videos with actors for their new films, Niharika is no stranger to collaborating with stars. But when one of her favourite actors Mahesh Babu shot with her in the run up to Major and Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s promotions, the usually verbose girl found herself tongue tied in his presence. “I recall hugging the television and declaring Mahesh Babu to be the love of my life when I was five years old. I’m incredibly honoured that they thought I was good enough for them to debut with me, on my page. I am still not convinced it happened,” shared Niharika.

With fellow influencers like Bhuvan Bam, Dolly Singh, Prajakta Koli successfully foraying into web series and films, Niharika admits she hasn’t ruled out acting herself. “Now that I’m encouraging Bollywood and Telugu film stars to become digital stars, perhaps I’ll follow suit. Right now, I’m keeping all options open and concentrating on owning the digital space before moving on to bigger and better things,” says Niharika who is currently working on a “collaboration with a really cool Bollywood actor which is going to be huge”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .