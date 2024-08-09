Mahesh Babu’s 2001 hit Murari re-releases on Friday across AP, Telangana

By IANS Updated On - 9 August 2024, 02:16 PM

Hyderabad: Hit movie Murari starring superstar Mahesh Babu, that first arrived on screens in 2001, will be grandly re-releasing on Friday all over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on the occasion of the birthday of this actor. Likely this movie will be run with a new set of digital prints now, enhancing quality.

The 4K re-release of Murari has already lived up to the hype, sweeping through audiences across South India and even North America. It sold more than 2,100 tickets for 23.65 lakh ($28,180) before the re-release could actually commence. As the first day of the release kicks off tomorrow, box office figures are sure to swell. This romantic drama directed by Krishna Vamsi also has Sonali Bendre in a leading role with the superstar.

Earlier, the return of his other classics such as “Okkadu,” “Pokiri,” and “Businessman” also did well and set high standards. Now his fans are eagerly waiting for the re-release of “Athadu” and “Khaleja,” and both seem to make a splash on the box office returns when unveiled.