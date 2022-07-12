Nikhil Siddhartha confirms postponement of ‘Karthikeya 2’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:49 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Source: IANS.

Hyderabad: Actor Nihkil Siddhartha has confirmed the postponement of ‘Karthikeya 2’, one of the most anticipated Telugu films in recent times.

With a few amendments to the release dates of other movies in the same timeline, the makers of the film had to postpone it. The movie’s release can happen in the first week of August.

In answer to one of his Twitter followers, Nikhil stated that the film will not be released on July 22, but rather in the first week of August.

He also apologised to those who had purchased tickets to watch the ticket in the United Kingdom and assured them that the money will be repaid. “But sorry.. the movie is not releasing on July22nd.. but In August 1st week Apologies to the Amazing ppl who booked tickets for the premiere show.. will get it refunded”, Nikhil Siddhartha’s tweet reads.

Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran star in the film ‘Karthikeya 2’, which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Anupam Kher has a key part in this film, which also stars Aditya Menon, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and others.

Produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie has Kaala Bhairava’s music.