Good News: Nikhil Siddhartha and Dr Pallavi Varma expecting first child

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Dr Pallavi Varma are expecting their first child together after tying the knot in 2020

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 31 January 2024, 09:49 PM

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Dr Pallavi Varma are expecting their first child together after tying the knot in 2020. The ‘Karthikeya 2′ and ’18 Pages’ actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his wife from her ‘Seemantham’ ceremony and confirmed the reports that have been doing the rounds on the internet.

“Seemantham… traditional Indian form of BabyShower.. Pallavi & me r happy to announce that Our first baby is expected very soon. Please send in your blessings (sic),” Nikhil shared on social media.

Fans took to the comments section to send in their best wishes to the couple. “Love, love and all the love for the baby,” commented an Instagram user. “Hearty congratulations both of you,” expressed another. “Many congratulations to the new parents-to-be,” wrote a fan.

Several others left heart and hug emojis under the post. The “It” couple struck a pose in the background of traditional decor. Pallavi looked gorgeous in a saree while flaunting her baby bump.