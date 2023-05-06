Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘SPY’ locks its release date

Hyderabad: Nikhil Siddhartha has received national acclaim with Karthikeya 2. He would like to continue that pan-India success with another film now. His upcoming movie, Spy, is an action thriller, as we all know. Today, the makers of Spy revealed three interesting things about the film.

Firstly, Spy is based on India’s best-kept secret that is connected to the truth behind the existence of freedom fighter and revolutionary icon Subhash Chandra Bose after he had been missing. This creates huge excitement among the audience. This announcement is something like drawing the audience’s attention right from the beginning. Then the makers announced the release date for the film, which is June 29. The makers also announced the release of the teaser, which is scheduled for May 12.

Spy is written and directed by editor Garry BH, who is making his directorial debut with this film. Spy is produced by K. Rajashekar Reddy under the banner of ED Entertainments. Iswarya Menon is the female lead in the film. Sri Charan Pakala is the music director.

