Nikhil Siddhartha, wife Pallavi Varma head off to Dubai for a vacation

The ‘Happy Days’ actor and his wife Dr. Pallavi Varma flew to Dubai for a romantic getaway.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 05:20 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Actor Nikhil Siddhartha is taking a much-needed sabbatical after the success of his two most recent movies, ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘18 Pages’. The ‘Happy Days’ actor and his wife Dr. Pallavi Varma flew to Dubai for a romantic getaway. The update was posted by Nikhil on his official Instagram account.

He uploaded a photo of himself from the plane with the caption, “VACATION!! Finally after a BLOCKBUSTER 2022… Time for some Celebrations with @pallavi.varma #Karthikeya2 #Karthikeya2Hindi #18pages (sic).” He received a lot of well wishes from followers in the comments section.

Through Instagram Stories, the actor gave fans a look of the Burj Khalifa as he was driving by. On the other hand, Pallavi hasn’t yet posted any updates on social media.

Nikhil gained widespread recognition throughout India thanks to the success of ‘Karthikeya 2’ in Hindi. The actor has been actively promoting ‘18 Pages’ on his social media channels. After his vacation, he is set to concentrate on his upcoming spy thriller, ‘Spy’.

The OTT release of ‘18 Pages’, in which the actor co-starred with Anupama Parameswaran, is being keenly anticipated by fans. One of Sukumar’s protégés, Surya Pratap, is the film’s director, and Sukumar wrote the script. If rumours are to be believed, the movie would debut on the Telugu OTT streaming service aha around Sankranti.