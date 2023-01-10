After going through ‘unimaginable physical and emotional pain’, Nabha hopes to make a comeback

The actor disclosed that she had a severe accident and a difficult year in 2022. “I know I was not in the scene for a while now and I am sure all of you missed me just like how I missed you all.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 03:00 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Nabha Natesh is known for her roles in Telugu films such as ‘iSmart Shankar’, ‘Alludu Adhurs’, ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ and ‘Maestro’. The actor hasn’t been in any recent films or television shows. She sent an update on her Instagram page for her followers.

The actor disclosed that she had a severe accident and a difficult year in 2022. “I know I was not in the scene for a while now and I am sure all of you missed me just like how I missed you all. The past year has been tough, I got into a bad accident, where my left shoulder sustained multiple bone fractures and I had to undergo repeated complicated surgeries,” she penned.

“I went through unimaginable physical and emotional pain. Recuperating from the injury and taking a back seat from films, something I love the most was not easy. The only thing that gave me the courage was the love I received from all of you, for all the work I have done so far,” she added.

Nabha said she was relieved to have recovered fully and to be healthier than ever. “Hello 2023! I am all ready for you. I am back now! Thank you all for all the support you guys have given me,” she added.

Fans welcomed Nabha and expressed their happiness in the comments section. “Love love and only love,” commented an Instagram user. “Hope to see you back on silver screen soon!” added another fan.