Ram Charan takes selfies with thousands of fans in LA

Fans of the mega power star gathered outside a cinema in LA wherein the movie was being screened, and they all even braved the torrential LA rains, with posters of Charan and ecstatic chants of his name.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Global Star Ram Charan’s fandom knows no bounds. The actor is in LA for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for his epic film ‘RRR’, which has been nominated in two categories namely ‘Best Film In Foreign Language’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Charan, who has often dazzled audiences with his unflinching humility, demonstrated this again as he gracefully posed for photographs with every one of the admirers. Since the videos were posted by a number of fan groups, they have been making the rounds on social media, and internet users have praised him as a global sensation.

SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, meanwhile, were present at a special screening and reception for their movie ‘RRR’ on Saturday. The Academy Members gave the actor-director team a standing ovation when they were introduced. On social media, the incident’s videos and photos also gained a lot of popularity.