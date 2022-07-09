Nikkhil Advani’s short-film ‘Guddu Engineer’ to premiere on Zindagi

Hyderabad: “Your task is not to seek love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it” – based on this simple yet impactful poem by Rumi, Zindagi announces the Indian television premiere of its romantic short-film, ‘Guddu Engineer’.

Setting the perfect vibe for a Sunday binge fest, ‘Guddu Engineer’ is a story that will nudge your hearts and leave you ecstatic and wanting more. Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment) the film is set to premiere on Zindagi’s DTH platforms Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H on July 10 at 8 pm.

‘Guddu Engineer’ traces the story of three friends living at a hostel in Varanasi. Guddu, the primary character, who can’t speak, falls in love with Sonia. To celebrate her birthday, he makes a list of her favourite things and makes an attempt to fulfil all her wishes. However, a certain turn of events causes him to make a choice between love and hate, which, in turn, alters everything around him.

Talking about his film ‘Guddu Engineer’, director Nikkhil said, “I believe films and stories inspire people and bring to them a different perspective of things each time. Great stories help connect to a larger audience and rise above all kinds of barriers. I am looking forward to the television premiere of the film and I am sure audiences will enjoy this one!”

Actor Prabuddh Dyma said, “‘Guddu Engineer’ is a film that is supremely close to my heart. Playing Guddu, a person that can’t speak was challenging yet rewarding. The film is brought to life by the characters that surround him, they are relatable and their performers are exceptional. The film, just like Guddu, is all heart and I am looking forward to the premiere of this film on Zindagi’s DTH platforms.”

‘Guddu Engineer’ aims to instil the spirit of love, hope and friendship in the hearts of the Zindagi audiences yet again.