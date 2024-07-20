NIMS invites applications for admission into one-year certificate course in Transplant Coordinator Program

The last date for submission of online applications is August 10, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 05:21 PM

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications from eligible candidates from Telangana State for admission into one-year certificate course in Transplant Coordinator Program in the Department of Neurology (04) seats for the year 2024.

The candidates are requested to visit the website (www.nims.edu.in) for online application, prospectus and also for any updates. The last date for submission of online applications is August 10, 2024. The hard copy of online application shall be submitted along with supporting documents as detailed in the prospectus in person or by post (preferably by India Post services) so as to reach Associate Dean, Academic-2, second floor, old OPD block, NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad-5000082 on or before 5 pm on August 13, 2024.

M.Sc in Genetic Counselling at NIMS

The NIMS has also invited applications from eligible candidates for admission into M.Sc Program in Genetic Counselling (two seats) for the year 2024. Candidates can visit the NIMS website and submit the online application by August 10, 2024. The hard copy of application can be sent to the Associate Dean (same address) before 5 pm on August 13, 2024.