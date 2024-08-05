NIMS security personnel protest over delayed salaries

The security personnel at NIMS are yet to receive their salaries for June and July

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 08:54 PM

Protest By Nims Security

Hyderabad: The security personnel at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday participated in a protest rally by boycotting their regular duties over non-payment of their salaries for the past two-months.

The members of NIMS Contract Security Guards union (NCSGU) on Monday also approached Punjagutta police station and submitted a written complaint against the third party agency, Capital Security Services, for delayed non-payment of salaries.

The security personnel at NIMS are yet to receive their salaries for June and July.

“On Monday, we interacted with the top management of NIMS hospital including Director, Dr Nagari Bheerappa and also with the management of the third party agency. However, so far, the security personnel are yet to get paid,” said president, NCSGU, M Venkatesh.

The NIMS hospital has engaged 240 security personnel on contract basis from two-third party agencies including Capital Security Services, which has provided 100 guards and Sri Kartikeya Securities, which has provided the remaining 140 guards (men and women).

The union has also submitted a memorandum to the Labour Department over delay in payment of salaries.

“About 100 security personnel from Capital Security are yet to receive salaries since June. To manage the situation at home, all of them have taken personal loans from private lenders with high interest rates. Just imagine their plight of managing families without getting paid for 60-days,” said Venkatesh.

The union members pointed out that the monthly take-home salary of security guards employed by one private agency is Rs 13, 500 while another agency is paying only Rs 11, 500. “There is a difference of nearly Rs 2, 100 and security staff must also be compensated,” Venkatesh said.