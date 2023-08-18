| Nine Newly Elected Members Of Rajya Sabha Including Jaishankar To Take Oath On August 21 2

Nine newly elected members of Rajya Sabha including Jaishankar to take oath on August 21

Nine newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha including S Jaishankar will take oath at 11 am in the Rajya Sabha Chamber of Parliament House on August 21.

By ANI Published Date - 07:33 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

New Delhi: Nine re-elected/newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha including Trinamool Congress member Derek O’ Brien and Bharatiya Janata Party‘s S Jaishankar will take oath at 11 am in the Rajya Sabha Chamber of Parliament House on August 21.

These members are Trinamool Congress’s Dola Sen, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Derek O’ Brien, Prakash Chik Baraik, and Samirul Islam.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party include Nagendra Ray, Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai and S Jaishankar.

Earlier in July, Jaishankar filed his nomination papers in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced the schedule for the election across 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal to be held on July 24 and counting of the votes took place on July 24.

Jaishankar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2019 when he was inducted into the Union Cabinet.