Nine persons jailed for drunk driving in Hyderabad

The Shamshabad traffic police during a special drive to check drunken driving caught 29 persons and produced them before the court on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: The Third Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Rajendranagar on Thursday convicted and sent nine persons who were caught during drunken driving, to jail.

