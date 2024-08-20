Nirmal: Farmers stage rasta roko, claim their farm loans not waived

Raised slogans against the Congress government and demand it to waive their loans at the earliest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 01:24 PM

Farmers staging a rasta roko at Malegaon village in Kubheer mandal of Nirmal district demanding crop loan waiver, on Tuesday

Nirmal: Farmers in the districts on Tuesday staged protests claiming that their crop loans were not waived. They staged a dharna by blocking traffic for a while at Malegaon village in Kubheer mandal.

They said that their loans were not waived though they were eligible for the scheme. They raised slogans against the Congress government and demanded it to waive their loans at the earliest.

Meanwhile, farmers staged a similar protest in Pembi mandal headquarters. They lamented that their loans were not waived owing to reasons unknown. On Monday, farmers took out a rally alleging that their loans were not waived at Somarpet village in Khanapur mandal.