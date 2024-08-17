Loan Waiver: Congress deceived farmers, says Maheshwar Reddy

Published Date - 17 August 2024

A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of deceiving the farmers in the name of loan waiver scheme, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prove that his government had covered all the eligible farmers under the crop loan waiver scheme.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maheshwar Reddy said while 60 lakh farmers were eligible, only 22 lakh farmers were covered under the loan waiver scheme.

“CM claimed that Rs. 49,000 crore would be disbursed under the loan waiver scheme, but only Rs. 17,000 crore were released,”he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the State government, the BJP MLA alleged that farmers who have not received loan waivers were protesting on the road and the government was claiming that every eligible farmer had received the loan amount.

“Let’s go to any village in the State and ask the farmers about the loan waiver. They will tell you how many of them have received the crop loan amount. If farmers say all of them received loan amounts, I am ready for any kind of punishment,”he said.

Maheshwar Reddy demanded the government to provide crop loan waiver to the remaining farmers by the month end.