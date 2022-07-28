Nirmal: MLA Rekha Naik cross river by raft, wins plaudits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik travels by a wooden raft to reach Gangapur village in Kaddampeddur mandal on Thursday.

Nirmal: Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik won laurels for visiting flood-affected remote Gangapur in Kaddampeddur mandal to learn about the challenges being faced by the dwellers by commuting a wooden raft on Thursday. Rekha Naik accompanied by her security personnel and assistants managed to reach Gangapur village by crossing Kaddam river using the country made-raft.

She interacted with the dwellers and assured them to address their problems at the earliest. She told them that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would visit Khanapur Assembly segment soon and the issue was already brought to his notice. The residents of the village poured out their woes.

They said that they were struggling to reach the mandal centre and neighboring villages following lack of a bridge across the river. They lamented that they remained cut off from the mainstream whenever the river was in spate. They requested Rekha Naik to take steps to expedite the works of an under-construction bridge and to end their hardships.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the MLA crossing the river went viral on social media platforms. Users of WhatsApp praised the legislator for going the extra mile to resolve the problems of her electors, risking her life. They said that other MLAs should draw inspiration from Rekha in serving the public.