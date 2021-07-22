Nirmal: Residents catch fish flooded on streets

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Nirmal: Residents in some low-lying areas temporarily turned into fishermen and caught fish from the water-logged streets on Thursday.

With a minor irrigation tank between Manjulapur and Siddapur overflowing, streets were flooded with its waters. The floods carried fish from the irrigation tank onto the streets of the town, much to the delight of the locals. Some residents cast nets and caught fish with one of them even claiming to have landed a fish weighing over 10 kg.

Locals said fish not only from the tank but also from an overflowing stream may have been swept into the town in the floodwaters. Those who did land fish posted videos and photos on social media platforms that went viral.

