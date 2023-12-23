Nirmal: Toddy tapper alleges he was boycotted

Naresh Goud alleged that he was ostracised by members of the VDC when he failed to pay the contribution for development of the village.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:33 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Naresh Goud with his family members at Pipri village in Lokeshwarm mandal on Saturday.

Nirmal: A toddy tapper has alleged that he was boycotted from the society by the Village Development Committee for allegedly failing to pay his contribution towards the development of his village in Pipri in Lokeshwaram village three months ago.

Naresh Goud, in a complaint lodged with police in Lokeshwaram mandal centre on Saturday, alleged that he was ostracised by members of the VDC when he failed to pay the contribution for development of the village, considering his weak financial contribution.

He accused the committee of announcing a fine of Rs.50,000 against those who buy toddy from his outlet, adding that his situation aggravated after he broke his legs in a road accident and was confined to bed for quite a long time.

Lokeshwaram police said a case was registered against members of the village development committee based on the complaint. Investigations were taken up.

Meanwhile, members of the committee refuted the allegations. VDC president Rajesh said Naresh was making baseless allegations against them.