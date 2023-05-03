Niti Aayog-2: Yadadri Model, Palle Prakruthi Vanams impactful

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s green initiatives of Yadadri Model of plantation and developing Palle Prakruthi Vanams in Gram Panchayats have been appreciated by Niti Ayaog in its ‘Best Practices in Social Sector: A Compendium, 2023’ report as ‘impactful’ and ‘innovative best practices’.

The Niti Aayog, in its report, stated that the development of the Yadadri model of plantation, which is based on the Miyawaki model of plantation was a good example of convergence of the Rural Development department and the Forest department.

Under ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’, the flagship programme of Telangana, an initiative was taken up for developing Palle Prakruthi Vanams (village nature parks) in 19,472 gram panchayats and habitations across the State. These nature parks are based on Miyawaki planting model, which has been suitably adopted in the State as the Yadadri model of plantation. Under this initiative, mini forests are being created with locally available native plant species.

The programme is executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with technical help from the Forest department. Due to effective execution of the programme, the Palle Prakruthi Vanams with their dense plantations are now home to several birds, insects, butterflies etc. An entire ecosystem has been created in a span of one year, improving the gene pool of local flora and fauna, the report said.

This apart, the dense plantations as also aided in more carbon fixation per unit area due increase in soil carbon storage. Further, the rainwater is trapped in the plot as there is no scope for run off because of the crown, closer escapement and root network system. This is a better bio-harvesting structure compared to the traditional check dams and percolation tanks, the report added.

What is the Yadadri Model of Plantation:

– Creation of mini forests with locally available native plant species

– 4000 plants are planted in one acre area with one metre spacing between the plants

– Soil is ploughed and vermicompost prepared in the village dumping yard

– Before plantation, neem, glyricidia and pongamia leaves are added to soil for decomposition

– Native plant species, including shrubs, medicinal herbs, fruit plants are used for plantation

Palle Prakruthi Vanams: These are village nature parks, which have been developed in 19,472 gram panchayats and habitations across Telangana based on the Yadadri Model.