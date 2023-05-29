Niti Aayog rendered useless: Harish Rao

On BJP criticising CM KCR for skipping the Niti Aayog meeting, Harish Rao said the BJP leaders should ponder why the Chief Ministers from 10 States also stayed away from the meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Mon - 29 May 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing a press conference in Medak on Sunday.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the union government has rendered the Niti Aayog infructious as it has been ignoring its recommendations on many occasions.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the Minister said that the union government’s inaction on Niti Aayog recommendations is forcing the Chief Ministers to skip the meetings. On BJP criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for skipping the Niti Aayog meeting, he said the BJP leaders should ponder why the Chief Ministers from 10 States also stayed away from the meeting.

The Niti Aayog had recommended a grant of Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha, but the Centre did not even grant a single paise. Lashing out at the Centre for ignoring non BJP States, Rao said the BJP-led Centre did nothing for Telangana in the last nine.

On union Minister G Kishan Reddy announcing that the BJP would celebrate the Telangana Formation Day celebrations separately, he said that the BJP had no moral right for celebrating the fete on their own because the party did nothing for the State’s cause.

Underling the importance of celebrating the formation day collectively, the Minister said that it is humiliating Martyrs if Opposition parties skip the celebrations. Rao held the BJP government responsible for the loss of seven mandals to Andhra Pradesh. He has said the Centre had failed to keep the promises of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014.