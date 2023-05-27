| Pm Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meeting Cms Of 8 States Stay Away

PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog meeting; CMs of 8 states skip it

The 8th Governing Council of the Niti Aayog is being held under the theme of "Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India

By IANS Updated On - 01:04 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired meeting of the 8th Governing Council of the Niti Aayog here in which Chief Ministers of several states participated.

The meeting is currently underway at the newly constructed Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan.

It is being held under the theme of “Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India”.

Several Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar were in attendance.

The Chief Ministers present at the meeting are Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chattisgarh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Manik Saha (Tripura), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh).

A total of eight Chief Ministers — Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), K. Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana), M.K. Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) — chose not to participate.

