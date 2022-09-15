Nitin Jani, the social cause influencer, joins actor Om Baraiya at the auspicious Immersion day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Morbi

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi is this ten days celebration across the nation where people gather together to celebrate Lord Ganesha’s birthday every year. This is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra; however, people love to celebrate this at their own houses across India and even outside the country. Nitin Jani, the social cause influencer, pays a visit at the auspicious Immersion day of Siddhi Vinayak Raja celebration at Morbi organized by Om Baraiya and his father, Arvind Baraiya. Om is known as an enthusiastic young actor from the Gujarati Entertainment Industry.

He has done many projects in the past and is known for being a kind-hearted and down-to-earth millennial winning hearts with his jolly appearances. Om celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year without fail and holds this for 10 long days hosting many people across the globe to come and visit.

This is the year Morbi saw another of his amazing arrangements for the Ganesh Chaturthi held by Om Baraiya. This 10 days affair saw many known entertainment industry faces and celebrities paying a visit to Morbi to see a glimpse of Lord Ganesha, including producers like Jeegar Chauhan, singer Aamir Mir alongside actors like Shraddha Dangar, Aanchal Shah, Vishal Parekh, Twinkal Patel, Jay Wadhwani and Jassi Dadi amongst many others. Fans & followers went gaga over the arrangements organized by Om Baraiya, and they gathered to see a glimpse of Lord Ganesha during the celebration. Nitin Jani, aka Khajurbhai, known for his social cause influence, also came around for Immersion day in Morbi, gathering a huge crowd.

Om Baraiya mentioned, “I am thankful to people that I got the opportunity to host such an arrangement for 10 long days, and above all, thank you to all the amazing people to come and pay a visit at Morbi. I am thankful to everyone who has pulled our time and come forward to be a part of this auspicious celebration.”