Andhra Pradesh: Man dies of electrocution in Srikakulam at Ganesh Chaturthi event

By ANI Published Date - 05:04 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Srikakulam: A 28-year-old man allegedly died due to electrocution while making announcements for the Ganesh Chaturthi program in Andhra’s Srikakulam district, said police on Tuesday.

According to Kasibugga Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Rao, the deceased identified as Suresh Kumar was a resident of Sunnada village in Srikakulam.

The CI said that the incident took place in Palasa (M) Sunnada village of Srikakulam district, while Kumar was making announcements during the Ganesh Chaturthi program held in Sunnada village.

“The Ganesh pandal organiser in the Sunnada village had set up a Ganesh Pandal and food distribution camp for devotees on the occasion of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar who was holding the electric mike for announcements related to the event suddenly got electrocuted, CI further informed.

Thereafter, police officials reached the scene and sent the body of the deceased to the Palasa Government Hospital for a postmortem investigation.

“We are investigating the case, further details in the matter are awaited,” added the inspector.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.