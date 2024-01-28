Nitish Kumar, RJD; BJP betrayed people of Bihar: Owaisi

The JD(U) president Kumar used to say that Owaisi is the B-Team of BJP, but now he is "shamelessly" sitting in the company of that party, the AIMIM leader said.

By PTI Published Date - 28 January 2024, 06:18 PM

Hyderabad: Alleging that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi have “betrayed” the people of the state, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said they should seek an apology from the people. The JD(U) president Kumar used to say that Owaisi is the B-Team of BJP, but now he is “shamelessly” sitting in the company of that party, the AIMIM leader said.

“The three parties (JD(U), RJD and BJP) together have betrayed the people of Bihar on the issues they spoke about, the promises they made and (they) talked about their political ideology. Kumar’s role is big in this,” Owaisi told reporters here. It would be an understatement to call Kumar’s actions “political opportunism” but he has “broken the record of everything,” he alleged.

Owaisi said he had been saying for a long time that Kumar would go to the BJP again. Training his guns on Tejashwi Yadav, Owaisi said the RJD had taken away four MLAs of AIMIM in Bihar earlier and the same game has happened to the party now.

“I would like to ask Tejashwi Yadav. How does it feel now? You have taken four of our MLAs. Do you feel any pain in your mind now? Do you realise that the game which you played with us, the same has happened to you now,” he said. The Hyderabad MP claimed that Kumar would now be the namesake chief minister and that the “government of RSS and Narendra Modi” would run Bihar.

The AIMIM was trying to prevent this, he claimed. PM Modi had also spoken against Kumar when the latter had made “objectionable” comments against women, but is now in his company, Owaisi said. The people of Bihar have been betrayed and the state’s development has stalled, the AIMIM leader said.

The JD(U) president Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time. Kumar had earlier in the day resigned as the chief minister, saying “things were not working well” for him in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.