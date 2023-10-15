| Nitish To Lead Hyderabad Team At U 23 One Day Tournament

Nitish to lead Hyderabad team at U-23 One-day tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: Nitish Reddy will lead the Hyderabad under-23 side for the upcoming under-23 One-day tournament, scheduled to be held in Rajkot.

Himateja has been named vice-captain of the side. P Ramesh Kumar has been appointed as the coach of the team.

Squad: Nitish Reddy (C), Himateja (VC), Prateek Reddy (WK), Punnaiah, Gaurav Reddy, Takshit Rao, Rishiket Sisodia, Mayank Gupta, Sarthak Bharadwaj, Harish Thakur, Ilyaan Sathani, Saqlain Arafat, Nitin Sai Yadav, Lokesh, Paras Raj (WK), Arfaz Ahmed. Standbyes: Rahul Reddy, P Shiva, Ishan Sharma, T Arun Kumar, Pratyush, Sai Prateek; Coach: Ramesh Kumar P, Assistant Coach: MA Khader; Fielding Coach: Vishal Sharma; Strength and conditioning coach: A Ranjit Kumar; Physio: Boksham Rajesh.

