Hyderabad women shine in opener at Inter-District Softball Championship

Hyderabad women’s side eased past Nirmal 9-0 on the opening day of 10th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad’s Sanchiya Lawrence Maria in action during their clash against Nirmal on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women’s side eased past Nirmal 9-0 on the opening day of 10th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship for Women at Kakatiya University Grounds, Hanmakonda, Hanmakonda on Sunday.

In the other clashes, Ranga Reddy also registered a 9-0 win over Jegityal. Mahabubnagar emerged winners to down Medak with a 11-8 scoreline. Siddipet and Nizamabad recorded 8-0 victories over Karimnagar and Jayashanker Bhupalapalli respectively.

Results: Day 1: Hyderabad 9 bt Nirmal 0; Siddipet 8 bt Karimnagar 0; Nizamabad 8 bt Jayashanker Bhupalapalli 0; Ranga Reddy 9 bt Jegityal 0; Hanmakonda 11 bt Adilabad 5; Mahabubnagar 11 bt Medak 8; Medchal 7 bt Jegityal 0.

Also Read Secunderabad Club beat Satya CC by 140 runs in HCA C Division one-day league