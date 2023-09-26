| Nitishs Another Surprise Visit To Govt Office In Patna Finds Many Absent Late

Nitish’s another surprise visit to govt office in Patna, finds many absent & late

By IANS Published Date - 01:51 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a surprise visit to another government office, Vikas Bhawan, here on Tuesday, and found many employees absent and coming late.

The unscheduled visit caused a huge scare among the officials and employees. Many of them had not reached the office on time, and were seen scrambling and running towards their respective offices.

He went to the building where the construction department, animal husbandry, tourism and other departments are located. He also visited the Visvesvaraya Bhavan and went to different departments. The building is known for housing various offices related to engineering departments.

During the inspection, building construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary was also present.

Nitish Kumar has been conducting surprise raids and checks in various government departments.

He conducted a raid on September 20 at Bihar Vidhan Sabha and visited his own office as well. He found a majority of officials absent and gave a warning to them. He also went to the new secretariat.