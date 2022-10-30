Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues and her BBL teammates sing Channa Mereya

30 October 22

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is taking desi music everywhere she goes. In a video that is now viral, the 22-year-old batter is seen singing ‘Channa Mereya’ from the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Rodrigues, who was noticed strumming her guitar on several occasions in the past, was seen playing this Arijit Singh’s song in her team bus. In a clip she shared on her social media platforms, one can also notice her teammates from BBL singing the chorus.

“Went a lil Desi with the Stars.How good are they at bollywood songs?!

#ChannaMereya Also such a good win today!! We keep going @starsbbl #WBBL08,” the star cricketer wrote.

The women cricketers were also seen trying to perform the song’s hook step in a different video.

The video which has over 325.7 K views has garnered appreciation for her musical skills. Among fans who showered love on the Mumbai-born batter were celebrities like Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurana, fellow cricketer Smriti Mandhana, YouTuber Be Younik, and actor Anushka Sharma.

Jemimah is a part of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. She plays for the Melbourne Stars squad in the eighth season of the WBBL.

