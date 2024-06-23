Nizam Sagar project, first to release water for Vanakalam crops in State

Water was routed through the hydel unit of the project. The project has 4.35 TMC of water as part of its present storage as against the gross storage capacity of 17.80 TMC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Nizam Sagar has become the first major irrigation project in the State to release water to support Kharif operations this year. Water was formally released on Sunday in the presence of the local elected representatives.

Irrigation Department officials said that 2.5 TMC of water would be released to facilitate irrigation in 1.5 lakh acres in two spells. Paddy farmers were mounting pressure on the department for the release of water required for raising paddy seedbeds.

Water was released pending finalisation of the irrigation schedule for the project in anticipation of inflows in July.

Representations were received even from elected representatives for release of water. The project was originally designed to irrigate 2,75,000 acres in Banswada, Bodhan, Nizamabad, and Armoor assembly constituencies.

Nizam Sagar has had no inflows so far due to deficient rainfall in the catchment area. Most projects in the State, except for Jurala, are yet to receive the first inflows of water this year.