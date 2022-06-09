Nizamabad: 5-day Mahayagya concludes at Kondur temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Nizamabad: The five-day Mahayagya of Sri Rajyalakshmi Sameta Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple renovated by Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha and her husband Anil Kumar concluded on Thursday with Maha Kumba Prokshna. The couple along with their family performed the Yagya that started with Dhwaja Sthamba Pratishta with all the rituals and Prana Pratishtha of the idols.

The installation of Lord Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy idol in the temple was completed with all rituals being performed including Chandan Abhishek, followed by Punyakaavacha, Vishakvesa aaradhana in traditional South Indian culture. Kavitha and her family held and performed Maha Kumbhabhishekam from June 4 to 9 as the temple opens its doors for devotees at CH Kondur in large presence of devotees.

The rituals were performed under the guidance of Veda Bhargava Narasimha Swamy and other religious scholars for five nights as per Agama Shastra. Homams were perfomed for Shilamaya and Lohamaya idols, Dwajasthambham, and yantra prathishta, along with consecration ceremonies like Maha kumbhabhishekam were carried out for the last five days. The MLC and her family also performed the Narasimha Havanam in the last five days and on the fifth day, her mother and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s wife K Shobha performed and participated in the rituals.

The Maha Poornahuti was held on Thursday, the last day of the rituals at around 6 am, followed by Maha Kumbha Prokshana. The installation of idols, Shanti Kalyanam, Mahadashirvachanam marked the conclusion of the ceremony. Along with devotees, several elected representatives and prominent persons including MPs BB Patil and J Santosh Kumar along with MLAs and MLCs from erstwhile Nizamabad district, participated in the ceremony.

