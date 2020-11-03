Nizamabad: BJP demands Rs 2,500 MSP for paddy

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Nizamabad: BJP party members staged a protest on National Highway at Velpur crossroads of Nizamabad district, by demanding to provide Rs 2,500 support price to the thin variety paddy. Balkonda Assembly constituency BJP party In-charge Eeleti Mallikarjuna Reddy and BJP district president Baswa Lakshmi Narsaiah participated in the protest.

Mallikarjuna Reddy demanded the Telangana government to provide Rs 2,500 support price to the thin variety of rice, due to different types of plant diseases farmers are facing problems of high cost, they spent nearly Rs 10 to 15 thousand per acre.

BJP district president Banswa Lakshmi Narsaiah said that CM K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced regulated farming in the State without performing soil tests and ordered to sow thin variety paddy. Now that the farmers are obtaining very low yields and increased expenditure, the government is trying to escape its responsibilities of providing a substantial minimum support price to the farmers. He demanded the State government to provide Rs 2500 MSP to the thin variety of rice and give support to the farmers. Later, the police arrested the BJP leaders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .