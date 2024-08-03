Nizamabad Collector asks officials to clear all pending Dharani applications

Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Saturday directed officials concerned to clear all the pending Dharani applications in the district.

The Collector, who reviewed the status of Dharani applications in the district, said a time frame had been fixed to clear pending applications at the levels of Tehsildar and Revenue Divisional Officer, which had to be followed strictly. Applications like succession and mutation should be scrutinized and dealt with immediately, while the data correction applications should be dealt on the spot, he said.

He asked officials to review the pending applications of the mandals and to take immediate steps to resolve those which were pending for a long period of time. The RDOs should monitor the clearance of Dharani applications on a day to day basis, he said.

The applications submitted by people during the Prajavani programme held at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad every Tuesday and Friday were being transferred to the respective departments, he said, adding that the Tehsildars should see that these were resolved with utmost priority.

Collector asks officials to prepare for “Swatchadanam – Pachhadanam”

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the “Swatchadanam – Pachhadanam” (Cleanliness and Greenery) programme to be held between August 5 and 9 in the State.

The Collector, who held a review on cleanliness-greenness with Special Officers, RDOs, Tehsildars, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners, Special Officers of Gram Panchayats, APMs and Panchayat Secretaries of all the mandals through virtual mode, said the programme was being launched to solve the civic problems in rural and urban areas.

The collector directed the officials to form teams to take up the programme in all the villages in the district. The teams set up for cleanliness and greenery should work hard to ensure that the programme was properly implemented as per schedule at field level, he said, adding that useful varieties of saplings should be distributed among people for plantation.”Saplings must not only be planted but steps should be taken for ensuring survival of the plant,”he suggested.

The authorities should pay attention to mosquito menace, measures to prevent infectious diseases, maintenance of water conservation pits and also create awareness on potholes, he said, adding that as part of the programme rallies should be held to create awareness about cleanliness and greenery. “Panchayat secretaries, Asha workers, health workers, teachers, students and people from different communities should be involved in the programme to make it successful,” he said.