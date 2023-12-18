Nizamabad: Collector felicitates Inter student

Published Date - 09:01 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Monday felicitated Nizamabad Government Junior College (Boys) student Amar Singh for winning a gold medal in kabaddi competition in Indo-Nepal International Rural Games -2023.

Amar Singh, a second year intermediate student, participated in the Kabaddi game in the recently held Indo-Nepal International Rural Games and his team won the gold medal. The collector congratulated Amar Singh and asked him to put efforts to get selection in the national kabaddi team.

District Education Officer Raghuraj gave a cash incentive to Amar Singh for his outstanding performance.