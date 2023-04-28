Six persons held for minor boy’s murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Kulsumpura police solved the murder case of Mohd.Sohail (17) who was beaten to death in Jiyaguda last week, and arrested six persons on Friday.

The arrested persons are B.Yogesh (20), GHMC contract worker and a rowdy sheeter from Kulsumpura, N.Shankar (22), a salesman from Attapur, B.Sharath Kumar (19) from Jiyaguda, K.Varun Rao (23), a LPG cylinder delivery man from Jiyaguda, B.Mahesh (20), from Jiyaguda and K.Raja Swamy (24), from Puranapul. The absconding person is Akash (22) from Puranapul.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, the victim Sohail, a student from Asifnagar was riding pillion on his friend Deepak Kumar’s scooter, when the suspects caught them at a petrol pump in Jiyaguda and enquired about one Faizan, saying he had taken away the bike belonging to Yogesh.

“They insisted the duo to tell them the whereabouts of Faizan. They forcibly took them on the two-wheeler to Bahadupura, Kamela Market and near the Musi River and assaulted them,” said an official adding that the duo was then taken to the terrace of a residential building in GHMC colony in Jiyaguda and thrashed and left.

Sohail who fell unconscious was shifted to the hospital, where he died later while undergoing treatment.

