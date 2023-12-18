Greedy Nizamabad man murders friend, his family in filmy style for property

The crime came to light after villagers found the burnt body of one of the victim's sisters in Sadashiva Nagar and informed the police

Nizamabad: One person, allegedly with an eye on a family’s property, killed six members of the family within a week in Matlur village of Dichpally mandal in the district.

According to police, the accused, Prashant, killed all of them separately within a period of a week for the property. He allegedly first killed his friend Maklur Prasad and buried his body beside the highway at Dichpally. Later he went to Prasad’s house and told his wife that her husband was arrested by the police and took her to the banks of Godavari river at Basara, where he allegedly pushed her into the water. He then returned to Prasad’s house and is said to have killed his two children and threw their bodies in the canal at Soan Bridge. The next day Prashant allegedly took Prasad’s sisters out separately and killed them.

The crime came to light after villagers found the burnt body of one of the Prasad’s sisters in Sadashiva Nagar and informed the police. The police who took Prashant into the custody came to know about the entire incident. The police investigation revealed that Prashant committed the first three murders alone and the next three with the help of his friends.

As per reports, Prasad along with his family left Maklur village long ago and settled in Machareddy area. While leaving the village he gave the responsibility of his house to his friend Prashant, but the latter transferred the house documents in his name without the knowledge of Prasad and even took a loan after mortgaging it. In the meantime Prasad came to know about the transfer of ownership and asked Prashant to transfer it back in his name.

However, Prashant instead of doing so decided to eliminate the entire family to retain the ownership and took the help of his friends. According to police all the killings took place after December 9. Sadashiva Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.