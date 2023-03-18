Nizamabad Commissioner asks SHOs to clear all pending cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

CP KR Nagaraju asked all Station House Officers to clear all pending cases in their respective police station jurisdictions

Nizamabad: Commissioner of police KR Nagaraju asked all Station House Officers to clear all pending cases in their respective police station jurisdictions at the earliest.

The Commissioner, who held a review meeting on law and order situation under the Nizamabad Commissionerate limits here on Saturday, said efforts should be made to clear all the cases in respective police stations.

He advised them to lay more focus on clearing pending cases and asked them to take necessary steps for early disposal of cases pending in the court concerned in their jurisdiction.

He said that the safety of women should be the top most priority of all the police personnel. “So far the crime against women is concerned, preventing it should be our topmost priority,” he said.

He asked SHOs to review all pending crime-against-women cases and ensure that charge sheets in these cases were filed within a mandated period. He said measures should be taken to reduce crime rate in their respective police station limits.

Nagaraju asked his men to take measures to reduce road accidents in the commissionerate limits and intensify patrolling and checking of vehicles at night in all police station areas to prevent robberies.

Surveillance should be increased in their respective police station limits to check crimes and other anti-social activities, he said.